Madison Beer is dating a quarterback! Madison Beer, the Grammy-nominated singer, was spotted sharing a sweet moment with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during the team’s October 5 game against the Washington Commanders.

Who's Madison's Beer boyfriend, NFL star Justin Herbert?

Despite Justin's team losing 27-10, the quarterback scored in the romance department, greeting Madison with a hug and a kiss on the sidelines just before kickoff. A video shared on X shows the 27-year-old walking up to Madison in full football gear, exchanging a warm embrace and kiss, and then politely shaking hands with her friends.

The pair first sparked dating rumours back in August when Justin visited Madison on the set of her music video in Los Angeles. Photos from the visit captured Madison welcoming the NFL star and giving him a tour of her set, fueling speculation about a possible romance.

Not much is known about the 6'6" NFL star's dating history, but a lot about his performance on field! Justin Herbert took over as the Los Angeles Chargers’ starting quarterback in the second game of his rookie season and held the position for the remainder of the year.

Although Justin net worth is not known, a 5-year $262.5 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023 indicates that he has significant financial assets.