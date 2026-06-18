Macy’s Fourth of July show to feature Post Malone, Blake Shelton, Salt-N-Pepa and Shaboozey

TV viewers can watch on NBC or see it simulcast live on Peacock from 8 pm to 10 pm EST and live to tape on Central, Mountain and Pacific times. A Spanish language simulcast will air on Telemundo starting at 8 pm EST.

“Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks’ delivers the largest Independence Day celebration in the nation through a show-stopping spectacle that reminds us of the power of connection and shared experience. We’re proud to honor our 50th Fireworks with an expanded show, never-before-seen effects and music’s biggest stars for a truly unforgettable celebration,” Will Coss, Macy’s July 4 executive producer, said in a statement.

What is Macy’s 4th of July show?

Macy’s 4th of July is the country’s biggest fireworks show. It is an enormous event that came into being around the period of Bicentennial in 1976 and involves engineering, music and entertainment all together in a spectacular television show.