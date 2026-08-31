Lee Know donates INR 69 lakh to support Nepal flood recovery

Lee Know asked that the money go specifically toward emergency relief and longer-term livelihood support — not just immediate aid. World Vision says the funds will cover food and nutrition assistance, temporary housing, and clean water, sanitation and hygiene programs for displaced families.

"I hope my contribution can be of some help to those going through such a difficult time," he said in a statement released through JYP. He added that he hoped both flood victims and the relief workers on the ground could return to their normal lives as soon as possible.

The human toll here is hard to overstate. Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority put the death toll at 903 as of August 31, with another 4,247 people still missing. Tibet reported 16 additional deaths and 546 missing on its side of the border — bringing the combined figures to 919 dead and nearly 4,800 unaccounted for. Rescue crews are still working through terrain that's making search operations painfully slow.