Saree saviour: This everyday fashion piece saved 21 Tamil pilgrims trapped in Nepal floods

According to reports, a group of 57 pilgrims were travelling to the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage in three different buses when catastrophe hit around Nepal’s Rasuwa region and one of their buses got caught in the floodwater. As per passenger reports, while they has escaped from the vehicle itself, navigating the flood filled path to safety was far from their horizon. Many elderly individuals and women were unable to navigate this slippery, rocky, steep terrain. That is when one passenger’s intelligence, quick action and a saree saved them all!

Survivor accounts describe Ratnakumar's wife, Poongunzhali who had reached a higher elevation on the ground, put on a sweater, unwrapped her saree and lowered it to the passengers so they could hold on to it as a rope. This gave them a strong grip as they walked around the path to higher elevation. Moreover, another woman who was unable to walk at all had the saree tied around her waist and pulled up to temporary safety. After all the passengers had escaped and reached safe lands, rescue helicopters found them and evacuated them. Now, all of them are safely back in Chennai.