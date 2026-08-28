Nepal-Tibet glacier disaster explained: What is a glacial collapse?

A massive disaster struck the foothills of the Himalayan regions and nearby areas in Nepal and Tibet. As per reports around 469 lives have been claimed by a rare flash glacier flood, while more than 1,400 people remain missing. As days go by, rescuers are venturing deeper into the mud- and debris-filled regions, and the casualty numbers are only expected to rise. So, what exactly happened in the region, and what is a glacial collapse that the world is pinning the blame on?

What caused the deadly Glacier flood in Nepal and Tibet? The Glacial Collapse explained

There was no rain, no high magnitude earthquake that could’ve triggered the massive roaring flood rush to the inhabited regions of Nepal and Tibet. On August 26, as life went on as usual a sudden burst of roaring sound surged through the air and with any warning a huge wave of flood came through.

Claiming the nearby buildings and bridges, the water rushed mercilessly through the landscape. Reports suggest that there might have been a minor earthquake of 4.4 magnitude in the mountains which has caused the glaciers to collapse.