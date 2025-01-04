These five destinations are redefining winter in India, with frosty charm that were once considered exclusive to Himalayan regions

Daringbadi, Odisha

Known as the Kashmir of Odisha, Daringbadi in Kandhmal district has always been famous for its cool temperatures, but this year it surpassed expectations with frost-covered landscapes, shimmering white meadows and surprisingly, snowfall. This hill station, nestled in the Eastern Ghats, offers a stunning blend of dense pine forests and tea gardens blanketed in frost — a perfect retreat for winter lovers.

Mount Abu, Rajasthan

Rajasthan’s only hill station, Mount Abu, is no stranger to cooler temperatures, but this year it surprised everyone with surprise snowfall that turned the Aravalli peaks into a frosty paradise. Visitors can enjoy picturesque views of Nakki Lake surrounded by snow-draped trees, a rare and breathtaking sight in the desert state that is otherwise known for everything royal.

Lambasingi, Andra Pradesh

Lambasingi has earned its reputation as one of the chilliest escapes in South India. This season, the hamlet recorded frost-laden mornings that transformed its coffee plantations and eucalyptus groves into enchanting icy landscapes. It’s the ultimate off-beat destination for those seeking a white winter in the south.