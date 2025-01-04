These five destinations are redefining winter in India, with frosty charm that were once considered exclusive to Himalayan regions

This winter has brought a surprising twist to the Indian landscape. States like Odisha, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu — typically associated with warm climates — are witnessing an unusual phenomenon of thick frost and snowfall. Whether you’re chasing snow, frost-laden mornings or simply a unique holiday experience, these unexpected winter wonderlands promise experiences this chilly season. Pack your warm clothes and prepare to explore a side of India you’ve never seen before!
Daringbadi, Odisha
Known as the Kashmir of Odisha, Daringbadi in Kandhmal district has always been famous for its cool temperatures, but this year it surpassed expectations with frost-covered landscapes, shimmering white meadows and surprisingly, snowfall. This hill station, nestled in the Eastern Ghats, offers a stunning blend of dense pine forests and tea gardens blanketed in frost — a perfect retreat for winter lovers.
Mount Abu, Rajasthan
Rajasthan’s only hill station, Mount Abu, is no stranger to cooler temperatures, but this year it surprised everyone with surprise snowfall that turned the Aravalli peaks into a frosty paradise. Visitors can enjoy picturesque views of Nakki Lake surrounded by snow-draped trees, a rare and breathtaking sight in the desert state that is otherwise known for everything royal.
Lambasingi, Andra Pradesh
Lambasingi has earned its reputation as one of the chilliest escapes in South India. This season, the hamlet recorded frost-laden mornings that transformed its coffee plantations and eucalyptus groves into enchanting icy landscapes. It’s the ultimate off-beat destination for those seeking a white winter in the south.
Munnar, Kerala
Kerala, known for its tropical charm, has seen a frosty makeover in the hills of Munnar recently. Famous for its tea estates, this hill station now boasts snow-like frost covering its plantations and valleys, creating a dreamlike winter setting. Visitors can sip steaming cups of tea and enjoy local chocolates while soaking in the mesmerising views.
Ooty, Tamil Nadu
This most popular destination has always been a beloved hill station, but this year’s unexpected frost has added a new charm to its lush Eucalyptus cover. With icy mornings and glistening landscapes, Ooty offers a unique winter experience in Tamil Nadu. The town’s picturesque views are now adorned with a frosty sparkle, making it an ideal destination for a cosy getaway.