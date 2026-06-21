How Sunil Chhetri fell for his coach's daughter: A love story that began at 18

Initially, Sunil had no clue about who she was. She appeared to be a sweet lady to him, and he decided to meet her. However, on meeting her, he realized that she was much younger than him. It is said that he advised her to concentrate on her studies and kept his distance from her.

They kept texting each other casually for about two months. But one day, when Sunil Chhetri was fixing his coach’s cell phone, he got a call from Sonam. It took him no time to realize that the person he was texting was the daughter of his coach.