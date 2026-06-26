Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu just take a dig at Sobhita Dhulipala?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has once again found herself at the centre of social media debates after her recent statements about partnerships went viral. Samantha shared her opinions on self-worth and bonds during the success party for her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, in Hyderabad, and many began to question whether those remarks were a mild, indirect shove toward Sobhita Dhulipala.
Samantha emphasised during the event the need to be emotionally self-sufficient, as an individual, rather than relying solely on a partner for emotional happiness.
“Career and your relationship are in your hands. But sometimes, relationships are complicated, and it’s not always in your control. It takes two people to make a relationship work. So, what I have understood is that, as a woman, you need to have confidence in yourself and be complete as a person,” she said.
She went on to say that while it is vital to find a suitable partner, people should not expect someone else to "finish" them.
“At one point, you will find the right person. But if you look for someone else to complete you or wait for that person to complete you, then it won’t go well. This is because expectations will increase on the opposite end. That’s not right," the actress added.
After parts from her speech surfaced online, some social media users began drawing parallels to what actress Sobhita Dhulipala said in her wedding film with Naga Chaitanya in 2024. In that wedding speech, Sobhita stated that while people are complete on their own, a spouse can fill a gap and make life feel more complete, rounded, and full.
Naturally, that parallel sparked fresh speculation, with many wondering if Samantha's comments were a kind of a response. Still, Samantha did not specifically name either Sobhita or Naga Chaitanya during her statement.
Sobhita Dhulipala is married to Naga Chaitanya, who was previously married to Samantha. However, the two announced their split in October 2021, four years after their marriage.
Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in an intimate Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore's Isha Yoga Centre in December 2025.
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