Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu just take a dig at Sobhita Dhulipala?

Samantha emphasised during the event the need to be emotionally self-sufficient, as an individual, rather than relying solely on a partner for emotional happiness.

“Career and your relationship are in your hands. But sometimes, relationships are complicated, and it’s not always in your control. It takes two people to make a relationship work. So, what I have understood is that, as a woman, you need to have confidence in yourself and be complete as a person,” she said.

She went on to say that while it is vital to find a suitable partner, people should not expect someone else to "finish" them.

“At one point, you will find the right person. But if you look for someone else to complete you or wait for that person to complete you, then it won’t go well. This is because expectations will increase on the opposite end. That’s not right," the actress added.