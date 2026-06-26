Inside Avantika Sundar and Shravan Sreenivasan’s star-studded Goa wedding

Avantika Sundar, the eldest daughter of politician-actor Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C, got married to Shravan Sreenivasan.
The celebrity wedding was marked with attendance of crème de la crème of Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industry. Some of the celebrities who made their presence felt were Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Venkatesh from Tollywood while Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff from Bollywood entertained the guests with their presence. It was not long before the guest list got flooded with celebrities, especially when the male stars wore traditional vesti and mundu.
Adhering to a visually spectacular dress code, the event had a colour palate that mainly consisted of hues of beige and golden elements. While most of the attendees matched the traditional theme, Anil wore white outfits, and Nagarjuna was in ethnic teal outfits. Videos that went viral showed Trisha spending some quality time with Chiranjeevi and his spouse, Surekha.
Before the glamorous beach event, Khushbu and Sundar had travelled far and wide to invite important leaders. The family met with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi and thereafter visited the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay, in Chennai. Despite the fact that both the leaders did not attend the event because of their busy schedules, Khushbu conveyed her gratitude on social media platforms, where she called Vijay her ‘dear brother’.
They were showered with blessings as they embarked upon their new journey together. Whereas Shravan is an officer in the Merchant Navy, Avantika has set out for a career in films as she makes her debut performance in the Malayalam movie Aarambham. And her younger sister Anandita too is carving out a niche for herself off-camera.