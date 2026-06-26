Inside Avantika Sundar and Shravan Sreenivasan’s star-studded Goa wedding

Before the glamorous beach event, Khushbu and Sundar had travelled far and wide to invite important leaders. The family met with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi and thereafter visited the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay, in Chennai. Despite the fact that both the leaders did not attend the event because of their busy schedules, Khushbu conveyed her gratitude on social media platforms, where she called Vijay her ‘dear brother’.

They were showered with blessings as they embarked upon their new journey together. Whereas Shravan is an officer in the Merchant Navy, Avantika has set out for a career in films as she makes her debut performance in the Malayalam movie Aarambham. And her younger sister Anandita too is carving out a niche for herself off-camera.