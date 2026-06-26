Shweta Tripathi on life, Mirzapur and getting back to the stage
For actors, comfort can be a dangerous thing. The moment a process becomes familiar, there is a temptation to settle into it, to repeat what works. Shweta Tripathi has spent her career doing the opposite.
Shweta Tripathi finds creativity beyond the comfort zone
From independent films and streaming successes to unconventional characters that linger long after the credits roll, she has consistently gravitated towards stories that challenge her. And now, with the upcoming Mirzapur film set to bring one of her most beloved characters back to audiences, she has embraced yet another leap into the unknown. Yet even as this chapter expanded onto the big screen, another was quietly unfolding: a return to theatre after more than a decade, in External Affairs, a relationship comedy that not only marked her homecoming to the stage but also her first professional collaboration with husband Chaitnya Sharma, bringing the couple together as co-actors for the very first time.
Excerpts:
Mirzapur has become a cultural phenomenon. What was it like revisiting that world for the upcoming film?
Mirzapur is something very special. The love, respect and affection we’ve received from audiences is something I’ll cherish forever. I joke about it, but I genuinely think Mirzapur is one of the best investments I’ve ever made because it keeps giving back. Not just through the series or the film, but through the connection it created with people.
What was especially exciting about the film was revisiting the beginning of the story. As actors and as viewers, we know everything that happens later. We’ve lived through those journeys with the characters. So going back felt like taking a leap into the past. I really enjoyed revisiting Gajgamini Gupta — the college-going version of Golu — and reconnecting with that phase of her life. And I’m very excited for audiences to experience the film together on the big screen. That sense of community viewing is going to be magical.
You’ve always made characters feel deeply human. Is empathy your biggest strength as an actor?
I think so. Even as a child, I was deeply affected by stories. I’d read something in a newspaper and carry it with me for days. Empathy is a superpower. Being able to celebrate somebody else’s happiness, understand their pain and genuinely feel for them is incredibly valuable.
I also think creators have a responsibility to disturb, question and unsettle. Creative work reveals truths that sometimes go deeper than facts. Through performance, we’re constantly asking people questions about themselves and the world around them.
What usually pulls you towards a story or a character?
It always comes down to perspective. I don’t care what period the story belongs to or what genre it falls under. What interests me is whether it offers a fresh way of looking at something. I want stories that make me feel something. Stories that make me ask questions. Stories that challenge me emotionally.
I don’t want to repeat myself. And I always encourage people to do things that scare them a little. Do things that are outside your comfort zone. It’s very important to experiment. Coming back to the theatre after so many years made me nervous. But it’s also fun. When you do something that scares you, you realise, “Hey, I can do this.”
You’ve also ventured into theatre recently. What was it about External Affairs that made you instantly want to be a part of the story?
Any character, whether for stage or screen, allows me to live through somebody else’s life for a while. That’s what excites me.When we’re playing a character, we’re dressing like them, thinking like them and literally breathing as them. In External Affairs, my character Insiya meets Arjun on a first date. I haven’t been on a first date in many years, so getting to relive those emotions was exciting.
Insiya is a semi-successful influencer whose talent is questionable because she’s constantly following trends and participating in mindless scrolling. I’m not an influencer, I’m an actor. So stepping into that mindset was fascinating. I started thinking about the insecurities influencers might carry. Is there pressure? Is there a need for validation? What does that life look like emotionally?
She’s also much younger than me. She’s on dating apps, whereas I’m more old-school and enjoy human interaction. Exploring that difference was exciting. There are also questions about loneliness, attraction, toxic relationships and choosing the right person. All of that felt very contemporary and relatable. And of course, the writing. Whether it’s theatre or film, writing is always what hooks me first.
Theatre demands constant rehearsal and rhythm. What did your preparation process look like?
The cast has been fantastic. Apart from Chaitnya and me, there are Garima and Abhinav, who play multiple characters including our toxic exes, parents and best friends. They’re so good at comic timing that sometimes I have to stop myself from laughing.
For me, preparation starts with the basics. You have to know your lines. When you’ve done your homework properly, you gain the freedom to explore. I’ve also gone back to meditation and breathing exercises because projection is important. Even if there are microphones, you have to reach the last row. You have to connect with every audience member through your voice, emotions and body language. Warm-ups are essential. Craft is essential. And what I love about theatre is that every performance teaches you something new.
This is your first project with Chaitnya Sharma as co-actors. Did your real-life chemistry make rehearsals easier?
It definitely made things easier because there’s so much love and fondness between us. But our characters don’t have that same relationship. Insiya and Arjun start out because of convenience. Their connection develops gradually. So we had to be careful not to bring our own comfort into their story.
At the same time, it was incredibly reassuring because Chaitnya knows me so well and I know him so well. He understands what I’m feeling even before I say it. That’s a huge support professionally and personally.
We’re also each other’s biggest cheerleaders, but we’re honest with each other. Very early in our relationship, Chaitnya told me that we shouldn’t sugarcoat feedback. That has stayed with us. It’s important to keep your critics close because they show you the mirror. They tell you what’s working and what’s not. That’s how you grow.
Looking ahead, what kind of projects would you like audiences to see you in?
I always want to surprise myself and my audience. Whether it’s audio, visual, theatre or live performance, it should be enjoyable for me to do and enjoyable for people to watch. But beyond that, I want stories that make people feel something. Maybe they inspire you. Maybe they make you uncomfortable. Maybe they motivate you to do something.
As an audience member, I enjoy everything — from rom-coms to thrillers. I don’t believe in putting people into boxes or typecasting them. So I want to keep exploring different kinds of stories and different kinds of characters.
If someone spent an ordinary day with you, what would surprise them the most?
If they only know me as Golu, they’d probably be surprised that I’m not nearly as serious as they imagine. I like to live by the motto, “What a wonderful life.” I’m generally quite joyful and optimistic. And they would definitely discover how important food is to me and how much it affects my mood!
One role you’d love to relive for the first time again?
Golu from Mirzapur.
A comfort film you can watch endlessly?
Titanic.
One thing Chaitnya doesthat instantly makes you laugh?
His sense of humour and the way he looks at situations.
Theatre, OTT or cinema — which gives you the biggest adrenaline rush right now?
Theatre.
One word your friends would use to describe you?
Colourful.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.