Shweta Tripathi on life, Mirzapur and getting back to the stage

For actors, comfort can be a dangerous thing. The moment a process becomes familiar, there is a temptation to settle into it, to repeat what works. Shweta Tripathi has spent her career doing the opposite.

Shweta Tripathi finds creativity beyond the comfort zone

From independent films and streaming successes to unconventional characters that linger long after the credits roll, she has consistently gravitated towards stories that challenge her. And now, with the upcoming Mirzapur film set to bring one of her most beloved characters back to audiences, she has embraced yet another leap into the unknown. Yet even as this chapter expanded onto the big screen, another was quietly unfolding: a return to theatre after more than a decade, in External Affairs, a relationship comedy that not only marked her homecoming to the stage but also her first professional collaboration with husband Chaitnya Sharma, bringing the couple together as co-actors for the very first time.

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