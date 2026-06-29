Jasmine Bhasin hospitalised in Dubai during birthday trip with Aly Goni

A fun birthday getaway turned into a concerning scene when actor Jasmine Bhasin got hospitalized in Dubai. She went down with a serious infection and had to be rushed to the hospital immediately. Sharing a post on Instagram, partner Aly Goni expressed how scary the moment has been for the two of them and he hopes for her quick recovery.
Jasmine and Aly flew to Dubai for a fun birthday escape but things took a serious turn when the birthday girl suddenly fell sick. Aly shared a carousel on Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt caption describing the seriousness of the condition and the deep concern it caused among those close to her.
The post had Ally posing with Jasmine on the hospital bed with drips attached to her, followed by a cake cutting session at what seems to be the hospital itself and a tired and worn down Jasmine in a wheelchair.
The caption read, “Happy Happy Birthday, @jasminbhasin2806. We came here to celebrate your birthday, but life had other plans. Instead of making birthday memories, we’re in a hospital room. Seeing you in pain has been the hardest part of this trip. I’d trade every celebration just to see you healthy and smiling again. May Allah bless you with endless happiness, good health, love, and success. Get well soon, That’s the only birthday wish in my heart today. Happy Birthday. love you, always.”
Later explaining the situation he said Jasmine was suffering from a serious infection and had "suddenly fell very sick". She is now slowly recovering and he thanks everyone for being by their side when they needed them the most. For now, Jasmine continues to remain under the care of health professionals in Dubai’s hospital.
Apart from this, as the duo’s wedding speculations made rounds on the internet, Aly reassured that they are not tying the knot anytime soon and as a matter of fact he would personally confirm the media when they plan to.
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