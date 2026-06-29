Jasmine Bhasin hospitalised in Dubai during birthday trip with Aly Goni

A fun birthday getaway turned into a concerning scene when actor Jasmine Bhasin got hospitalized in Dubai. She went down with a serious infection and had to be rushed to the hospital immediately. Sharing a post on Instagram, partner Aly Goni expressed how scary the moment has been for the two of them and he hopes for her quick recovery.

From celebration to crisis: Jasmine Bhasin hospitalised on birthday trip; Ally shares a sweet message

Jasmine and Aly flew to Dubai for a fun birthday escape but things took a serious turn when the birthday girl suddenly fell sick. Aly shared a carousel on Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt caption describing the seriousness of the condition and the deep concern it caused among those close to her.

The post had Ally posing with Jasmine on the hospital bed with drips attached to her, followed by a cake cutting session at what seems to be the hospital itself and a tired and worn down Jasmine in a wheelchair.