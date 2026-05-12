Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar separation? All about the Naagin star's investment banker husband

After four years of marriage, one fine Tuesday, fans suddenly notice that actress Mouni Roy has unfollowed her husband, businessman Suraj Nambiar on Instagram. Does this unfollow hint at another celebrity divorce? Well the netizens think so. To top it all, Mouni's best friend from the industry, Disha Patani has also unfollowed Suraj on social media.
Though the married celebrity couple unfollow each other, the Naagin actress still has her wedding pictures and several posts featuring Suraj on her profile. Similarly, Suraj also continues to have pictures with Mouni on his Instagram account. As of now, neither of them has shared anything about their relationship publicly or socially.
Suraj Nambiar is a Dubai-based businessman and investment banker who, as per reports, earns through finance, business ventures and entrepreneurial projects. Reports indicate that he studied Financial and Managerial Accounting at the London School of Economics and Political Science, and is also said to have taken over his father’s business in Dubai after completing his education.
And as per the latest reports, Suraj’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 50 crore, with some estimates placing it between Rs 50 crore and Rs 60 crore. Suraj, who is from Bengaluru, has been associated with capital markets in the UAE and has also explored business ventures with Mouni. In 2022, the couple launched a global education platform, shortly after their wedding. A year later, the couple expanded into the hospitality sector by opening the high-end restaurant i Mumbai called Badmaash.
Sources reveal that Mouni and Suraj met in Dubai during a New Year’s Eve celebration on January 1, 2019, where they initially connected through mutual friends. Although they kept their relationship private, they dated for over two years before tying the knot on January 27, 2022 in Goa.Their wedding was widely covered, with the couple celebrating their union through both Malayali and Bengali traditions. Since then, they have often been seen together at events and on social media.
As per latest reports, Mouni and Suraj have already separated and are no longer living together. The report further alleged that Suraj had cheated Mouni in order to gain fame and had also reportedly used her money during their relationship. However, none of the soruces or reports are verified by either Mouni or Suraj.