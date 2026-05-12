Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar separation? All about the Naagin star's investment banker husband

After four years of marriage, one fine Tuesday, fans suddenly notice that actress Mouni Roy has unfollowed her husband, businessman Suraj Nambiar on Instagram. Does this unfollow hint at another celebrity divorce? Well the netizens think so. To top it all, Mouni's best friend from the industry, Disha Patani has also unfollowed Suraj on social media.

Though the married celebrity couple unfollow each other, the Naagin actress still has her wedding pictures and several posts featuring Suraj on her profile. Similarly, Suraj also continues to have pictures with Mouni on his Instagram account. As of now, neither of them has shared anything about their relationship publicly or socially.

Who is Suraj Nambiar, Mouni Roy's banker husband?

Suraj Nambiar is a Dubai-based businessman and investment banker who, as per reports, earns through finance, business ventures and entrepreneurial projects. Reports indicate that he studied Financial and Managerial Accounting at the London School of Economics and Political Science, and is also said to have taken over his father’s business in Dubai after completing his education.