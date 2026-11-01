5 non-Hindi film characters Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made memorable

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has built a career across languages and film industries, working with acclaimed filmmakers such as Mani Ratnam, Rituparno Ghosh and Shankar. While her Hindi films brought her mainstream popularity, some of her most memorable characters came from Tamil, Bengali and English-language cinema. From her acting debut in a political drama to her portrayal of a formidable queen in a historical epic, here are five non-Hindi film characters that showcased her range as an actor.