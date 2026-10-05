Aishwarya Rai’s first screen appearance was inspired by J Jayalalithaa? The story behind Iruvar

Before Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became one of Indian cinema’s most recognisable stars, she made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar in 1997. The film was an unusual choice for a newcomer. Rather than being a conventional launch vehicle, Iruvar was an ambitious political drama inspired by the intertwined worlds of Tamil cinema and politics.

Did Jayalalithaa inspire Aishwarya Rai’s first screen appearance? The untold Iruvar story

Iruvar revolves around two friends whose lives and careers unfold against the changing political landscape of Tamil Nadu. The characters were fictional, but their stories were unmistakably inspired by real people, including MG Ramachandran, M Karunanidhi, and J Jayalalithaa.

Aishwarya played two characters, Pushpavalli and Kalpana. While Pushpavalli was softer and more traditional, Kalpana was ambitious, confident and politically driven. It is this character who is widely seen as the film’s fictional take on Jayalalithaa, particularly her journey from a hugely successful actress to a formidable political leader.