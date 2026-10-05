Aishwarya Rai’s first screen appearance was inspired by J Jayalalithaa? The story behind Iruvar

Before Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became one of Indian cinema’s most recognisable stars, she made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar in 1997. The film was an unusual choice for a newcomer. Rather than being a conventional launch vehicle, Iruvar was an ambitious political drama inspired by the intertwined worlds of Tamil cinema and politics.
Iruvar revolves around two friends whose lives and careers unfold against the changing political landscape of Tamil Nadu. The characters were fictional, but their stories were unmistakably inspired by real people, including MG Ramachandran, M Karunanidhi, and J Jayalalithaa.
Aishwarya played two characters, Pushpavalli and Kalpana. While Pushpavalli was softer and more traditional, Kalpana was ambitious, confident and politically driven. It is this character who is widely seen as the film’s fictional take on Jayalalithaa, particularly her journey from a hugely successful actress to a formidable political leader.
However, Iruvar was never presented as a straightforward biopic. Mani Ratnam blended fact and fiction, creating a story that captured the complicated relationship between cinema, friendship, ambition and political power in Tamil Nadu.
There is an intriguing twist to the Jayalalithaa connection. Years after Iruvar, when Jayalalithaa was asked which actress she believed could portray her younger self on screen, she reportedly chose Aishwarya. The choice was striking as Aishwarya had already played a character believed to be inspired by Jayalalithaa in her very first film.
Aishwarya’s journey to Iruvar was also unexpected. Fresh from winning the Miss World title in 1994, she was initially considering a career in architecture. Her introduction to Mani Ratnam, through cinematographer Rajiv Menon, eventually changed the course of her life.
More than two decades later, Iruvar remains significant not just because it introduced Aishwarya Rai to cinema, but because of the layers behind her debut. The film blurred the lines between cinema, politics and real life — and, in a fascinating twist, its fictional connection to Jayalalithaa became even more meaningful when Jayalalithaa herself saw Aishwarya as someone who could portray her.
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