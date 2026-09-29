Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dances to Celine Dion’s ‘I’m Alive’ at Paris Fashion Week

As the Paris Fashion Week 2026 unfolded under the magical Eiffel Tower, some of the biggest stars graced the show with their glamorous presence. Among them was Celine Dion who with her surprise concert shocked the people in attendance. As she grooved to her own song, I'm Alive, L'Oréal Paris' one of the most recognised global ambassadors, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with other ambassadors, too joined in on the celebration.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Celine Dion share a magical moment at the Paris Fashion Week 2026

A stunning spectacle unfolded in the heart of Paris as the first day of Paris Fashion Week 2026 came to life. One of the biggest fashion events of the year saw celebrities from around the world in attendance, with each star dazzling in their own charm and style.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, too, flew to the romantic city of Paris to attend the event alongside some of the biggest names in the fashion and entertainment industry. Several clips of the Bollywood queen surfaced the internet where she greets celebrated artistes from around the world. One of them also had her hugging Simon Ashley as she grabbed her seat at the event.