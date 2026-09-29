Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dances to Celine Dion’s ‘I’m Alive’ at Paris Fashion Week

As the Paris Fashion Week 2026 unfolded under the magical Eiffel Tower, some of the biggest stars graced the show with their glamorous presence. Among them was Celine Dion who with her surprise concert shocked the people in attendance. As she grooved to her own song, I'm Alive, L'Oréal Paris' one of the most recognised global ambassadors, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with other ambassadors, too joined in on the celebration.
A stunning spectacle unfolded in the heart of Paris as the first day of Paris Fashion Week 2026 came to life. One of the biggest fashion events of the year saw celebrities from around the world in attendance, with each star dazzling in their own charm and style.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, too, flew to the romantic city of Paris to attend the event alongside some of the biggest names in the fashion and entertainment industry. Several clips of the Bollywood queen surfaced the internet where she greets celebrated artistes from around the world. One of them also had her hugging Simon Ashley as she grabbed her seat at the event.
Then came the most iconic moment from the evening. As the show was wrapping up against the illuminated Eiffel Tower, singer Celine Dion appeared in a black gown and began singing her 2002 hit song I’m Alive. The crowd cheered her on, and soon, those watching from the sidelines joined her on stage to be part of the celebration. From Aishwarya, Viola Davis, and Simone Ashley to Aja Naomi King and Eva Longoria, all the L’Oréal ambassadors went up to the stage and grooved to the song. Aishwarya was also seen sharing a warm hug with Celine during the singer’s performance.
The moment was particularly iconic because of the unusually relaxed moment amid an otherwise meticulously choreographed fashion spectacle.
The choice of song and the presence of women with such gravitas made the whole moment incredibly powerful and the theme of the event ‘Express Your Worth’ was beautifully lived upon. The song I’m Alive was also a subtle nudge to Celine’s recent return to the global stage after her six year hiatus due to her health crisis.
The Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 is scheduled from September 28 to October 6, 2026.
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