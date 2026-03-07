Paris Fashion Week fall 2026: skin, craft and celebrity power dominate

Paris Fashion Week is once again demonstrating why the city remains one of fashion’s defining capitals. Halfway through the fall 2026 shows, the runways have delivered a blend of celebrity spectacle, ambitious design and collections exploring ideas around power, craft and the female body.
Star-studded front rows have been impossible to ignore. Oprah Winfrey appeared at both Stella McCartney and Chloé, while Sissy Spacek, Julia Garner and Lil Yachty were spotted at Loewe. Yet the attention on celebrity has been matched by the creative ambition on the runway.
Across several collections, a few clear themes have begun to emerge: dressing with intention, embracing pleasure in fashion and making bold statements through silhouette and texture.
The women’s tuxedo celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and no label is more closely associated with it than Saint Laurent. In his latest collection for Saint Laurent Fall 2026, creative director Anthony Vaccarello revisited the house’s iconic “Smoking” tuxedo with razor-sharp precision.
Models appeared in elongated jackets, plunging necklines and streamlined trousers that echoed the disruptive energy Yves Saint Laurent introduced in the 1960s. Vaccarello expanded the idea beyond eveningwear, introducing daytime suits in fluid pinstripe fabrics with minimal structure.
The result was tailoring that skimmed the body while maintaining a sense of authority. While strong black suits appeared across several Milan collections this season, Saint Laurent’s interpretation remains distinctive for its sleek construction and historical resonance.
Vaccarello also paired the tailoring with lace pieces stiffened with latex, transforming the typically delicate material into structured jackets and skirts. The effect was lace with a sharper edge — less fragile, more assertive.
Another clear theme emerging in Paris is the confident display of the body.
At Vaquera, designers Bryn Taubensee and Patric DiCaprio staged a deliberately provocative presentation inside a Paris church. The collection featured hip-cut trousers, leather garments with strategic zips and silhouettes that referenced decades of boundary-pushing fashion.
Courrèges, under Nicolas Di Felice, explored a day-to-night narrative. His collection traced a woman’s journey from bedroom to dance floor through body-skimming dresses, geometric cut-outs and sleek pinafores.
At Isabel Marant, designer Kim Bekker emphasised shorter, tighter silhouettes. Cut-off shorts, slim leather pencil skirts and mini skirts suggested a wardrobe built for movement through the city.
At Loewe, designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez continued redefining what contemporary luxury craft might look like. Their second collection for the house introduced inventive techniques that balanced precision with playful experimentation.
Outerwear appeared with inflatable channels, shearling was sculpted to resemble poodle fur, and latex pieces were moulded using 3D-printed forms to reinterpret boudoir garments.
The set was drenched in taxi yellow, accompanied by a pulsing techno soundtrack and surreal props that included stuffed sea creatures placed among guests. The designers have cited artist Cosima von Bonin as a key inspiration, which was reflected in gingham accents and painterly florals throughout the collection.
Rather than celebrating visibly handmade techniques, McCollough and Hernandez focus on craftsmanship so refined it becomes nearly invisible — leather jackets shaved to extraordinary thinness and seams fused so smoothly they appear machine-perfect.
Texture has also played a key role this season, particularly through fringe.
At Carven, designer Mark Thomas incorporated fringed gloves, layered organza and delicate lace panels in shades of wine and chocolate. The materials added movement and depth while maintaining a quietly romantic tone.
Elsewhere, designers have leaned into texture as a way of adding energy to otherwise minimal silhouettes.
Courrèges continues to build a reputation for sleek, contemporary minimalism under Di Felice. His anniversary collection featured flared coats, A-line skirts and vinyl pleats sculpted into dresses, creating a look that felt both futuristic and wearable.
Isabel Marant’s runway captured a different mood — fast-paced and social. Models strode down the runway in distressed denim, reversible jackets and sparkling knitted mini dresses.
Bold reds, cobalt blues and graphic colour-blocking punctuated the denim-heavy palette, while eveningwear leaned into disco-inspired silhouettes with fluid dresses and high-slit satin skirts.
Together, these collections reveal a season shaped by contrasts: sharp tailoring beside bare skin, precision craft alongside playful experimentation. As the fall shows continue, Paris is once again proving its ability to merge spectacle with design that pushes fashion forward.
