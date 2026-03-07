Paris Fashion Week fall 2026: skin, craft and celebrity power dominate

Paris Fashion Week is once again demonstrating why the city remains one of fashion’s defining capitals. Halfway through the fall 2026 shows, the runways have delivered a blend of celebrity spectacle, ambitious design and collections exploring ideas around power, craft and the female body.

Star-studded front rows have been impossible to ignore. Oprah Winfrey appeared at both Stella McCartney and Chloé, while Sissy Spacek, Julia Garner and Lil Yachty were spotted at Loewe. Yet the attention on celebrity has been matched by the creative ambition on the runway.

Across several collections, a few clear themes have begun to emerge: dressing with intention, embracing pleasure in fashion and making bold statements through silhouette and texture.

The tuxedo returns to centre stage

The women’s tuxedo celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and no label is more closely associated with it than Saint Laurent. In his latest collection for Saint Laurent Fall 2026, creative director Anthony Vaccarello revisited the house’s iconic “Smoking” tuxedo with razor-sharp precision.

Models appeared in elongated jackets, plunging necklines and streamlined trousers that echoed the disruptive energy Yves Saint Laurent introduced in the 1960s. Vaccarello expanded the idea beyond eveningwear, introducing daytime suits in fluid pinstripe fabrics with minimal structure.

The result was tailoring that skimmed the body while maintaining a sense of authority. While strong black suits appeared across several Milan collections this season, Saint Laurent’s interpretation remains distinctive for its sleek construction and historical resonance.

Vaccarello also paired the tailoring with lace pieces stiffened with latex, transforming the typically delicate material into structured jackets and skirts. The effect was lace with a sharper edge — less fragile, more assertive.

Designers lean into skin

Another clear theme emerging in Paris is the confident display of the body.

At Vaquera, designers Bryn Taubensee and Patric DiCaprio staged a deliberately provocative presentation inside a Paris church. The collection featured hip-cut trousers, leather garments with strategic zips and silhouettes that referenced decades of boundary-pushing fashion.

Courrèges, under Nicolas Di Felice, explored a day-to-night narrative. His collection traced a woman’s journey from bedroom to dance floor through body-skimming dresses, geometric cut-outs and sleek pinafores.