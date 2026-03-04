Dior’s Jonathan Anderson finds his stride with a garden of earthly delights at Paris Fashion Week

The sun was out over the glass-walled runway at the famed Tuileries Garden in the French capital on Tuesday, flooding Jonathan Anderson 's fall-winter 2026 collection for Dior with a golden light that invoked Impressionist paintings.

All you need to know about the Dior showcase at Paris Fashion Week

Among the celebrities at Paris Fashion Week packed into the glass walkways around the park’s octagonal basin — dotted with artificial water lilies in a nod to Monet — were Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Jisoo, Priyanka Chopra, Willow Smith, Emily Ratajkowski and Macaulay Culkin.

It was a fitting mood for a collection steeped in flowers, water and the art of being seen. The greenhouse setting turned the surrounding Parisian strollers into an unwitting audience — an idea Jonathan leaned into. He said he had been thinking about the promenade, about people who dress up to go somewhere, and about his own status as a tourist in his adopted city.