5 Shah Rukh Khan characters that became pop culture icons

In Chak De! India, Shah Rukh moved away from his familiar romantic-hero image to play Kabir Khan, a former Indian hockey captain who becomes the coach of the women's national team. Released in 2007, the film follows his attempt to rebuild his reputation while preparing a group of players from different backgrounds for the World Cup. His 'sattar minute' motivational speech became one of the film's most frequently quoted sequences, often referenced in sports discussions, workplace motivation and everyday conversations. Kabir's disciplined approach, restrained personality and determination also made him one of the actor's most recognisable non-romantic characters.