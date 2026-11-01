5 Shah Rukh Khan characters that became pop culture icons

Shah Rukh Khan has played romantic heroes, anti-heroes, action stars and complex dramatic characters over a career spanning more than three decades. While several of his films have achieved cult status, some of his on-screen personas have travelled beyond cinema to become part of everyday popular culture. Whether through memorable dialogues, signature gestures, fashion choices or iconic scenes, these five characters continue to be recognised by audiences across generations.
Few characters have shaped Bollywood's romantic hero image as much as Raj Malhotra. In Aditya Chopra's 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Shah Rukh played a young NRI who falls in love with Simran (Kajol) during a trip across Europe. Raj's playful charm, confidence and eventual willingness to respect Simran's family made him a defining romantic hero. His open-arms pose, leather jacket and dialogues from the film continue to feature in memes, recreations and popular references decades after its release. The film's train sequence, in which Simran runs to catch Raj before he leaves, remains one of Hindi cinema's most recognisable romantic moments.
The name Rahul became closely associated with Shah Rukh Khan following his performance in Karan Johar's 1998 romantic drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Playing a college student who falls in love with his best friend Anjali (Kajol), Rahul became the face of a generation's idea of friendship and romance. His casual college wardrobe, basketball scenes, friendship band and the iconic dialogue about love and friendship became familiar elements of popular culture.
In Chak De! India, Shah Rukh moved away from his familiar romantic-hero image to play Kabir Khan, a former Indian hockey captain who becomes the coach of the women's national team. Released in 2007, the film follows his attempt to rebuild his reputation while preparing a group of players from different backgrounds for the World Cup. His 'sattar minute' motivational speech became one of the film's most frequently quoted sequences, often referenced in sports discussions, workplace motivation and everyday conversations. Kabir's disciplined approach, restrained personality and determination also made him one of the actor's most recognisable non-romantic characters.
Ashutosh Gowariker's Swades introduced audiences to a different kind of Shah Rukh Khan character. As Mohan Bhargava, a NASA project manager who returns to India to bring his former caregiver Kaveri Amma to the United States, the actor portrayed an NRI who gradually reconnects with his roots. Mohan's journey takes him to a rural village, where he witnesses the everyday challenges faced by its residents and becomes involved in efforts to improve their lives. The character's understated performance, the film's exploration of belonging and the iconic train journey sequence have kept Mohan relevant in conversations about cinema, patriotism and social responsibility.
Shah Rukh's portrayal of Don introduced audiences to a different kind of cinematic icon. In Farhan Akhtar's 2006 remake of the 1978 film, he played a criminal mastermind who uses intelligence, manipulation and disguise to stay ahead of law enforcement. The actor returned to the role in Don 2 in 2011, further developing the character's stylish and calculating personality. His signature dialogue, 'Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin, namumkin hai', became a popular catchphrase. The sharp suits, slicked-back hair and confident mannerisms also turned the character into a widely recognised pop culture reference, inspiring countless imitations and memes.