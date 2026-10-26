When Shah Rukh Khan admitted he was possessive of wife Gauri: 'If you're my girlfriend, you are not allowed to...'

A white shirt or open hair could have been considered insignificant decisions, but they were apparently the reason for disagreements that happened between Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at the beginning of their love affair. Later on, Shah Rukh acknowledged how possessive he was about Gauri, which really bothered her, making her consider breaking up with him.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan: When possessiveness threatened their relationship

Shah Rukh Khan discussed his behaviour during an interview on the TV show hosted by Simi Grewal. Reflecting on their early days together, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he was very particular about Gauri’s dressing and hairstyle. "I was very possessive. I had clearly told Gauri that if you are my girlfriend, you are not allowed to keep your hair open or wear a white shirt," said the actor on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.