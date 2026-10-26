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When Shah Rukh Khan admitted he was possessive of wife Gauri: 'If you're my girlfriend, you are not allowed to...'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been together for decades, but their early relationship had its share of trouble; the actor once admitted that his possessiveness led him to a huge fight among them
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan faced a rough patch in their early romance
Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan's love story: Why the couple was about to break up once?
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2 min read

A white shirt or open hair could have been considered insignificant decisions, but they were apparently the reason for disagreements that happened between Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at the beginning of their love affair. Later on, Shah Rukh acknowledged how possessive he was about Gauri, which really bothered her, making her consider breaking up with him.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan: When possessiveness threatened their relationship

Shah Rukh Khan discussed his behaviour during an interview on the TV show hosted by Simi Grewal. Reflecting on their early days together, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he was very particular about Gauri’s dressing and hairstyle. "I was very possessive. I had clearly told Gauri that if you are my girlfriend, you are not allowed to keep your hair open or wear a white shirt," said the actor on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

Through his confession, he explained how insecurity impacted his relationship with her. Shah Rukh didn’t want Gauri to leave her hair open or to wear a white shirt. But all these demands didn’t go well with her. Gauri did not like his attitude and thought that his way of thinking was incorrect.

She finally made it clear that she could no longer put up with his attitude. While describing the experience, Gauri said, "He was disgusting; he was sick! And he had to learn because I said, 'Okay, bye, I would never see you again'."

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan: Why their romance hit a rough patch
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan with their kids, Suhana and AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got introduced to each other in 1984 at a party held by a friend in Delhi. At that time, Shah Rukh was 18 years old, while Gauri was only 14 years old. Shah Rukh Khan was at first very shy around her. But they gradually got to know each other and fell in love.

Their courtship was not always smooth. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were reported to have had a few arguments and phases of breakups before settling down together. Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan on 25 October 1991.

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