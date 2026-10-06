Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to reunite for a special track in King

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are reuniting on screen. In Ra.One which released on October 26, 2011, the two last shared the same screen. According to reports, Kareena has agreed to make a special appearance in SRK's upcoming action movie, King.
Kareena will shoot a song with Shah Rukh in South Africa later this month, and she has reportedly set aside about five days for it. The track is titled Daddy Cool. Sources say the makers are treating it as one of the film's main musical highlights. It is also said to show SRK in an avatar audiences haven't seen before. The score is reportedly composed by Sachin-Jigar, while the identity of the singer is being kept confidential. Whoever lends their voice, the reveal will be one to watch.
Kareena and SRK share a lengthy past together. They have collaborated in Ra.One, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Asoka. Their chemistry in songs like Chammak Challo will always be evergreen for fans. Social media has gone into a frenzy when they announce a new song together after 15 years.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is SRK's second film with the filmmaker after Pathaan. It is slated for a theatrical release on December 24 and features Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Rani Mukerji. The makers are also reportedly planning to unveil a new asset from the film around November 2, SRK's birthday, so fans may not have long to wait for a first look at the song. Neither Kareena, Shah Rukh, Red Chillies Entertainment nor Marflix Pictures has commented on the report. The song title, location and shoot dates all come from industry sources and could change.
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