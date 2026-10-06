Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to reunite for a special track in King

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are reuniting on screen. In Ra.One which released on October 26, 2011, the two last shared the same screen. According to reports, Kareena has agreed to make a special appearance in SRK's upcoming action movie, King.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor reunite after 15 years

Kareena will shoot a song with Shah Rukh in South Africa later this month, and she has reportedly set aside about five days for it. The track is titled Daddy Cool. Sources say the makers are treating it as one of the film's main musical highlights. It is also said to show SRK in an avatar audiences haven't seen before. The score is reportedly composed by Sachin-Jigar, while the identity of the singer is being kept confidential. Whoever lends their voice, the reveal will be one to watch.