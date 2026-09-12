Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pastel chiffon saree is your cue to ditch the jewel tones this festive season

Kareena Kapoor Khan showed up in soft yellow, turquoise, seafoam and blush coloured saree at the music launch of her upcoming film Daayra in Mumbai that instantly became the internet's favourite festive mood board.
The saree is from The Palace Atelier and she was styled by Rhea Kapoor. A soft wash of yellow, turquoise, seafoam green and blush pink flowed across lightweight chiffon, letting the fabric do all the talking. Paired with the saree was a delicate, double-layered diamond choker, matching stud earrings, soft open waves, and a warm, brown-toned makeup look.
The multi-hued saree brought back memories of Karisma Kapoor's classic look from Zubeidaa (2001), which she wore in the song Dheeme Dheeme Gaaon. Kareena clearly saw the resemblance too. She later posted a side-by-side of her look and Karisma's, captioning it, "Well I always knew we had a good taste...sisters forever."
With Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja, Navratri, Diwali, wedding season stacking up fast, Kareena's saree is basically a style memo in disguise. Here's how to steal the look:
Pick pastels over jewel tones - A soft multi-colour palette feels fresh precisely because everyone else will be in maroon and gold.
Let the fabric move - Chiffon or georgette drapes with a lightness that heavier silks and brocades just can't replicate — perfect for daytime functions or transitional weather.
Choose minimal jewellery - One statement piece (a choker, a set of jhumkas) is enough when the saree itself is doing the talking.
Keep the makeup soft - Muted, brown-toned makeup and loose waves let the outfit stay the focal point rather than competing with it.
Don't save pastels for daytime - A well-draped pastel saree can absolutely hold its own at an evening event.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.