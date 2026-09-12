Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pastel chiffon saree is your cue to ditch the jewel tones this festive season

Kareena Kapoor Khan showed up in soft yellow, turquoise, seafoam and blush coloured saree at the music launch of her upcoming film Daayra in Mumbai that instantly became the internet's favourite festive mood board.

Kareena Kapoor’s pastel saree is your sign to skip jewel tones

The saree is from The Palace Atelier and she was styled by Rhea Kapoor. A soft wash of yellow, turquoise, seafoam green and blush pink flowed across lightweight chiffon, letting the fabric do all the talking. Paired with the saree was a delicate, double-layered diamond choker, matching stud earrings, soft open waves, and a warm, brown-toned makeup look.