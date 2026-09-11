As Mirzapur: The Movie hits theatres, Rasika Dugal talks about returning as Beena Tripathi

Beena Tripathi enters every room a step behind her husband, the crime lord Kaleen Bhaiya, and somehow still seems to be the one who has already worked out how the conversation will end. She watches, she waits, and by the time anyone notices she has moved, the move has already paid off. With Mirzapur: The Movie now in theatres, set in the timeline of the very first season, Rasika Dugal returns to a woman she has spent years coming to understand, even as she insists there’s still more to uncover.

Beena Tripathi wants the gaddi too, says Rasika Dugal

Rasika talks to Indulge about the ambition she once mistook for survival, the strange discomfort of stepping backwards into a character the audience already knows the future of, and why she thinks that particular brand of power says something deeper about how women learn to move through rooms they don‘t visibly control. Excerpts: