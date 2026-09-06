Bipasha Basu to make acting comeback after six years with this crime thriller

Is Bipasha Basu making a comeback to the screen? Reports indicate that the actress will feature in Hansal Mehta’s project, Barabanki and has already begun shooting in Mumbai. If the reports turn out to be true, Bipasha will appear on the screen after six years.
After a big break, Indian actress Bipasha Basu will return to acting on the screen with the crime thriller series, Barabanki, which is being directed by filmmaker Hansal Mehta.
The 47-year-old actress is reportedly back on the shooting floor already and began filming for the series last month in Mumbai. The series is being adapted from the book titled, The Barabanki Narcos: Busting India's Most Notorious Drug Cartel, written by former IPS officer Aloke Lal. Barabanki, therefore, will deal with a real-life operation undertaken in Uttar Pradesh back in 1984 to take down an opium cartel in the Barabanki district.
Bipasha Basu and Hansal Mehta are collaborating for the first time with the project. The crime series will also star Sunny Kaushal and Vishal Jethwa in key roles, as per reports. Not much information about the project has been revealed at the moment and so, it is not clear which character Bipasha is going to play.
The actress last appeared on screen with the 2020 thriller Dangerous, which also marked her OTT debut. Bipasha reportedly said yes to the project as soon as she was offered the role, starting her journey back to the screen after six years. In the meantime, she also became a first-time mother in 2022, giving birth her and husband Karan Singh Grover's daughter, Devi.