Bipasha Basu to make acting comeback after six years with this crime thriller

Bipasha Basu and Hansal Mehta are collaborating for the first time with the project. The crime series will also star Sunny Kaushal and Vishal Jethwa in key roles, as per reports. Not much information about the project has been revealed at the moment and so, it is not clear which character Bipasha is going to play.

The actress last appeared on screen with the 2020 thriller Dangerous, which also marked her OTT debut. Bipasha reportedly said yes to the project as soon as she was offered the role, starting her journey back to the screen after six years. In the meantime, she also became a first-time mother in 2022, giving birth her and husband Karan Singh Grover's daughter, Devi.