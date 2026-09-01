Raaz actress Malini Sharma thanks fan, asks them to not call her farm stay after viral fame

Expressing her gratitude for the massive love she has received, Malini shared a video where she said, "Hi, this is Malini with Slow Local Diaries...You guys have just done wonders. I wasn’t expecting this at all. Thank you. Gratitude. I am overwhelmed. I actually don’t have any words to say."

However, fame comes with certain downsides. After her story about her farm life reached more people, she has been receiving requests for farm stay bookings all the time. Addressing that, she continued in the video, "Our farmstay is very small and we have been receiving multiple calls at our farm stay number. It is becoming difficult for us to respond to all. I request you all to use the FarmStay number for WhatsApp messages—only for bookings."

"Rest, I am receiving so many messages on Instagram. I will try and reply to all of you. I am the Slow Local, so I will do it slowly. Please bear with me", Malini added.