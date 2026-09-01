Raaz actress Malini Sharma thanks fan, asks them to not call her farm stay after viral fame

Former Indian actress Malini Sharma, who is best known for her performance in the 2002 film, Raaz, now leads a life in the Sahyadri Hills, far away from the spotlight. Now, a manager of a farm stay, her story became viral online and a lot of attention turned to her.
Following the surge of Instagram followers and and multiple requests for bookings in her farm stay, Malini has posted a video, expressing her gratitude and making a small request.
Malini Sharma, once a Bollywood actress, now lives a secluded life amidst nature. Far from the glamour of the film industry, she spends her time talking about local produce, handmade things and food made at home. Her story recently went viral and she gained thousands of followers online in a very short span of time.
Expressing her gratitude for the massive love she has received, Malini shared a video where she said, "Hi, this is Malini with Slow Local Diaries...You guys have just done wonders. I wasn’t expecting this at all. Thank you. Gratitude. I am overwhelmed. I actually don’t have any words to say."
However, fame comes with certain downsides. After her story about her farm life reached more people, she has been receiving requests for farm stay bookings all the time. Addressing that, she continued in the video, "Our farmstay is very small and we have been receiving multiple calls at our farm stay number. It is becoming difficult for us to respond to all. I request you all to use the FarmStay number for WhatsApp messages—only for bookings."
"Rest, I am receiving so many messages on Instagram. I will try and reply to all of you. I am the Slow Local, so I will do it slowly. Please bear with me", Malini added.
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