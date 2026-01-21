Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu get nostalgic as their song turns into the new social media trend

Bollywood actresses Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu were hit by a massive wave of nostalgia as their song Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi from the 2005 outing Barsaat has grabbed the attention of netizens, who have successfully turned the track into a new social media trend.

Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu jump on the latest trend wagon

Various reels and dance videos featuring the track have recently flooded social media.

Taking to the Stories section of her Instagram handle, Priyanka re-shared an influencer's video dancing on the Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi.

Tagging her co-stars Bipasha and Bobby Deol, PeeCee wrote, "Barsaat is the new trend? Seems like it (sic)”.

In another post, she once again reshared the song on her Insta Stories, along with the text, "lol...babies @BipashaBasu".

Replying to this, Bipasha reshared Priyanka's post and tagging PeeCee added "and now Hot Mammas".

Featuring Priyanka, Bipasha, and Bobby in the lead, the story of the drama is believed to be loosely based on the 2002 American film Sweet Home Alabama.

Made under the direction of Suneel Darshan, Barsaat reached the audience on August 19, 2005.