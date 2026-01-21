Mammootty, Mohanlal-starrer Patriot to release on this date in April

If sources in the industry are to be believed, director Mahesh Narayanan’s eagerly-awaited thriller Patriot, featuring both superstars of Malayalam cinema Mammootty and Mohanlal, is likely to be released on April 23 this year.

Patriot to release on April 23

Although there has been no official announcement on the release date of the film, sources in the industry say that the film is likely to hit screens on April 23 this year.

It may be recalled that on January 4 this year, the makers of the film had announced that the unit had wrapped up the film's shooting. They wrote, "That’s a wrap. Blood, sweat, belief. #PATRIOT marches on. See you on the Big screen."

They also shared a BTS video of all the stars on the sets on the occasion.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations ever since it was announced, also features acclaimed actors Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy in addition to the two Malayalam superstars.

A teaser which the makers released last year went on to amplify the expectations of fans and film buffs.