Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra unveils fierce first-look posters of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran

The makers of the upcoming crime drama Daayra have unveiled the striking first-look character posters of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, offering a compelling glimpse into their gritty cop avatars. In the visual reveals, Kareena steps into the shoes of DCP Ajooni Kohli whilst Prithviraj portrays DCP Raman Kumar, setting the stage for a riveting psychological confrontation rooted in duality and raw realism.

Daayra first look: Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran

Kareena commands the frame with fierce intensity, donning the police uniform to portray an emotionally grounded and righteous investigator. Reflecting on the project, Kareena shared her enthusiasm for the complex narrative: “At its heart, Daayra is a reality of the world we live in, but what I love about this film is that Meghna never tells us what to think. She takes us into the grey… into two people who challenge each other, reflect each other and constantly shift the way we see the story.”