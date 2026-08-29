Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra unveils fierce first-look posters of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran

The makers of the upcoming crime drama Daayra have unveiled the striking first-look character posters of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, offering a compelling glimpse into their gritty cop avatars. In the visual reveals, Kareena steps into the shoes of DCP Ajooni Kohli whilst Prithviraj portrays DCP Raman Kumar, setting the stage for a riveting psychological confrontation rooted in duality and raw realism.
Kareena commands the frame with fierce intensity, donning the police uniform to portray an emotionally grounded and righteous investigator. Reflecting on the project, Kareena shared her enthusiasm for the complex narrative: “At its heart, Daayra is a reality of the world we live in, but what I love about this film is that Meghna never tells us what to think. She takes us into the grey… into two people who challenge each other, reflect each other and constantly shift the way we see the story.”
Opposite her, Prithviraj brings a calculated calm and fearlessly fierce presence to his depiction of DCP Raman Kumar. Known for embracing challenging roles that carry profound emotional turmoil, Prithviraj promises to deliver another layered and hard-hitting performance that keeps cinema lovers enthralled.
Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Meghna Gulzar and inspired by real-life events, the film is penned by Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal and Meghna. The project marks a major creative milestone as the first collaboration between Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, reuniting Meghna with the production house following their celebrated previous successes. Produced by Junglee Pictures alongside Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and distributed by Pen Marudhar, the thriller explores the murky boundaries of justice.
With anticipation mounting amongst audiences, film lovers will not have to wait long for a deeper look into the story. The official trailer is scheduled to premiere on August 31, 2026, ahead of the film's nationwide theatrical release on September 18, 2026.