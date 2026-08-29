Emraan Hashmi tests positive for swine flu amid Awarapan 2 box office triumph

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has tested positive for swine flu (H1N1) after experiencing health complications following recent work-related travel. The diagnosis comes at a high point in his career, whilst his latest cinematic release Awarapan 2 enjoys a triumphant and lucrative run at the box office.
Medical reports confirmed that Emraan contracted the H1N1 virus after feeling unwell for several days upon returning to Mumbai from trips across the country, including Ranchi. Medical professionals have advised him to take strict bed rest and follow necessary health precautions to ensure a swift recovery.
Following the diagnosis, Emraan took to social media to share a heartfelt health update with his followers, expressing regret over postponing his scheduled live performance in Bengaluru. Apologising to his fans, he wrote: "Hey Bangalore, I'm really unwell and unfortunately won't be able to make it to the Bangalore show. But picture khatam nahi hua, bas postpone hua hai!" Emraan assured ticket holders that the stage event would be rescheduled to September, with all previous bookings remaining valid.
The unexpected illness arrives even as Awarapan 2 continues to create significant waves in cinemas nationwide. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the Vishesh Films banner, the action thriller serves as a sequel to the beloved 2007 cult hit. The film also features prominent performances by Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi alongside Emraan, whose signature charm has struck an undeniable chord with audiences.
The sequel has dominated ticket counters, securing an impressive ₹40.50 crore opening during the holiday period and outperforming major competing releases, including Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947. Within days, Awarapan 2 not only surpassed the lifetime earnings of the original film but also outpaced the lifetime box office collections of several of Emraan's previous commercial hits, cementing a memorable career comeback for the star.