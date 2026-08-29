Emraan Hashmi tests positive for swine flu amid Awarapan 2 box office triumph

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has tested positive for swine flu (H1N1) after experiencing health complications following recent work-related travel. The diagnosis comes at a high point in his career, whilst his latest cinematic release Awarapan 2 enjoys a triumphant and lucrative run at the box office.

Emraan Hashmi tests positive for swine flu

Medical reports confirmed that Emraan contracted the H1N1 virus after feeling unwell for several days upon returning to Mumbai from trips across the country, including Ranchi. Medical professionals have advised him to take strict bed rest and follow necessary health precautions to ensure a swift recovery.