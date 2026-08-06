Awarapan 2 trailer: Shabana Azmi's surprise role, Paresh Rawal's son Anirudh and more

The most-awaited Awarapan 2 trailer is finally here, after a long time, putting an end to all the cult theories. Running for 85 seconds, the trailer introduces audiences right to the world of Shivam Pandit. Almost 19 years since the release of its predecessor, Emraan Hashmi will be seen reprising his character of Shivam Pandit, who is motivated by revenge for all those things which were unsolved in the past.
The Awarapan 2 trailer starts off with Shivam going out on a mission to take revenge, showing that he will do anything and everything necessary to achieve his goal. Emraan Hashmi revives the charisma, and his new movie explores the darker side of the same character.
Among the most unexpected is the portrayal of Shabana Azmi, who seems to be the film's villain. Her impressive screen presence provides an additional element of surprise for the movie. Another one of the actresses who has taken on a completely new avatar is Disha Patani, who has been cast as Zara. She is seen wielding guns, taking part in explosive action sequences and matching the film's gritty tone.
Several key characters have been introduced through the trailer as well. Zorawar is portrayed by Puran Gabbi and Sikandar is played by Anirudh Rawal, who is Paresh Rawal's son. Jaideep is portrayed by Surendar Vicky and Vijayant Kohli essays Mehmood.
However, music remains another highlight of this franchise. The soundtrack of the movie is designed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Malik, Ankit Sachdev and Wasif Ahmad, whereas lyrics are written by Sayeed Qadri, Rashmi Virag, Akhil Sachdeva and Sachin Singh Chandel. Songs such as Ve Junoon, Yeh Awarapan and Toh Phir Aao have already been launched. The emotional song Tera Mera Rishta, designed by Mithoon and performed by Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma, plays throughout the entire Awarapan 2 trailer.