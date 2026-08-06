Awarapan 2 trailer: Shabana Azmi's surprise role, Paresh Rawal's son Anirudh and more

The most-awaited Awarapan 2 trailer is finally here, after a long time, putting an end to all the cult theories. Running for 85 seconds, the trailer introduces audiences right to the world of Shivam Pandit. Almost 19 years since the release of its predecessor, Emraan Hashmi will be seen reprising his character of Shivam Pandit, who is motivated by revenge for all those things which were unsolved in the past.

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The Awarapan 2 trailer starts off with Shivam going out on a mission to take revenge, showing that he will do anything and everything necessary to achieve his goal. Emraan Hashmi revives the charisma, and his new movie explores the darker side of the same character.