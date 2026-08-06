Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda join forces to build 500 homes for Assam flood victims

Fast-tracking rehabilitation efforts

Currently, Randeep is working tirelessly alongside 70 dedicated volunteers from the NGO Global Sikhs to provide essential aid. Amarpreet Singh, the visionary founder of Global Sikhs, detailed their rehabilitation strategy to Salman. He explained their ambitious goal to construct durable, flood-proof and semi-permanent homes using bamboo and tin sheds. Each sustainable structure costs between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000. Moved by the brilliant initiative, Salman immediately partnered with the foundation. Together they pledged to build 500 houses for the flood victims.

Speaking about the remarkable progress on the ground, Amarpreet shared, “Salman spoke to us a few days ago and said, ‘Aap log fikar mat karo’. Right now, Sivasagar is the worst affected and its epicentre is Nepali Khuti. In the first phase of building, 220 houses have been completed, and we’re distributing them to each family. We can build eight to 10 houses a day.”

Meanwhile, Randeep has been actively serving meals and distributing much-needed supplies to displaced families taking refuge at the Sivasagar railway station. Addressing the media, Randeep emphasised the profound importance of community support. He stated, “Humanity is above everything else. I have been working with the same team, Global Sikhs, for many years, and the groundwork they lay is amazing. I would urge everybody to contribute in whichever way they can to help people, not just here, but wherever there is a problem. As human beings, it is our duty to help our fellow human beings. That is why we are here.”