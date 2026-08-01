Salman Khan shares emotional reunion with Sanjay Dutt, says ‘Allah, Bhagwan, Jesus keep him happy’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan treated fans to heartwarming pictures of his reunion with his longtime friend Sanjay Dutt.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt reunite

Sharing an emotional note celebrating their bond, Salman expressed his heart out in the wee hours of Saturday.

Taking to his social media account, Salman dropped two pictures of him warmly hugging Sanjay Dutt. In the first picture, the two actors are seen hugging each other, at what seems to be at Sanjay Dutt’s house.

The second picture captures the same image but from the camera angle of Sanjay Dutt being more in focus.

Sharing the pictures, Salman wrote, "Babaaaa for ever baba aur baba, baba hota hai. Sanju baba hai hum sab ka baba n Sanju baba now apne bacchon ka baba, mera bada bhai Sanjay Dutt, Allah, Bhagwan Jesus sab iss Aadhmi ko khush rakhain, I love you Baba."