Ravi Kishan memes go global as European clubs, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund join trend

Ravi Kishan's memes have gone global with Europe's iconic football clubs, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund also joining in on the trend! The clubs have posted reels that became instantly viral and Indian fans could not believe what they were seeing.
Ravi Kishan has taken the internet by storm and his viral moments are everywhere! European football clubs, Italy's Juventus and Germany's Borussia Dortmund were also tempted to take part in the trend.
Both the clubs dropped reels which featured clips of their own players and Ravi Kishan made a guest appearance. Juventus compiled videos of their legendary players including Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala to the audio of Ravi's viral one-liners that the internet can't get enough of.
Borussia Dortmund included the Indian actor-politician in their Friendship Day post. They shared a selfie of their players with one of their faces replaced by a popular video of the 57-year-old.
Fans from India were visibly surprised to see these football giants join in on the Ravi Kishan the trend. "International crush ravi kishan for a reason", a comment read under Borussia Dortmund's post. Another fan said, "this is not real". Another comment said, "Nahh can't believe it's official account". Writing under Juventus's post, one fan said, "Ravi Kishan fever is now international!". "No wayyyy", another person said.
Ravi Kishan won over the internet with his latest comments on podcasts as well as on Amazon Prime Video's reality show The Alliance. Unfortunately, the actor and Member of Parliament could not continue on the show due to his political responsibilities.
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