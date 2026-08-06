Ravi Kishan memes go global as European clubs, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund join trend

Ravi Kishan's memes have gone global with Europe's iconic football clubs, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund also joining in on the trend! The clubs have posted reels that became instantly viral and Indian fans could not believe what they were seeing.

Juventus and Borussia Dortmund take part in the Ravi Kishan trend

Ravi Kishan has taken the internet by storm and his viral moments are everywhere! European football clubs, Italy's Juventus and Germany's Borussia Dortmund were also tempted to take part in the trend.