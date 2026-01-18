Aasif Sheikh, Ravi Kishan escaped dangerous accident on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain movie set on Day 1 of filming

The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! movie is creating a lot of buzz as its trailer was just launched and it impressed fans. However, the star cast got an unexpected shock on Day 1.

Actors Aasif Sheikh and Ravi Kishan got an unexpected jolt on the very first day of shooting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! – Fun on the Run when they narrowly avoided a potentially serious mishap. A huge tree suddenly collapsed, crashing down between the two actors and leaving everyone on set shaken. Thankfully, the incident did not result in any major injuries. After the initial shock, the cast and crew regrouped, and filming resumed soon after.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Aasif Sheikh recalls a near-fatal accident on sets

Recalling the moment at the trailer launch, Aasif Sheikh said, “It was our first day at a new location. Ravi and I were sitting next to each other, sipping coffee. There was some distance between us when, suddenly, a tree almost 12–13 feet long fell right between us. If one of us had been in the place of the falling tree, hamari chutney ban jaati. We were completely stunned. It felt like an adventurous reunion.”