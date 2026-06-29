Awarapan 2 teaser brings Emraan Hashmi back as Shivam Pandit in a darker gangster world

The teaser of Awarapan 2 was released on June 29, 2026, after 19 long years from its original film. Actor Emraan Hashmi reprised his role of Shivam Pandit as a gritty, emotional gangster whose life is filled with revenge, love, and tragedy.

Awarapan 2 teaser sets up Nafisa and Shivam's conflict and expands the crime universe

Awarapan 2's teaser shows Disha Patani's character playing a violin. As mentioned by the producer, Vishesh Bhatt, the only person who could play Nafisa is Shabana Azmi. The teaser for this film indicates to the complicated nature of the storyline.