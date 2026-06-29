Awarapan 2 teaser brings Emraan Hashmi back as Shivam Pandit in a darker gangster world

The teaser of Awarapan 2 was released on June 29, 2026, after 19 long years from its original film. Actor Emraan Hashmi reprised his role of Shivam Pandit as a gritty, emotional gangster whose life is filled with revenge, love, and tragedy.
Awarapan 2's teaser shows Disha Patani's character playing a violin. As mentioned by the producer, Vishesh Bhatt, the only person who could play Nafisa is Shabana Azmi. The teaser for this film indicates to the complicated nature of the storyline.
The movie, Awarapan 2, is directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, and the screenplay is written by Bilal Siddiqui. Its soundtrack has been composed by Mithoon, with lyrics written by Sayeed Quadri. The duo has reimagined popular tracks like Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta, along with composing fresh tracks.
The filming was done in Bangkok and Rajasthan. A one-month-long promotional campaign will revolve around music and character releases. This enthralling last scene of the teaser reveals Shivam Pandit saying, “Is baar ya to ye Awarapan khatam hoga ya main." This movie is set to hit the theatres on August 14, 2026.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.