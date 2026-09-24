Hurun Rich List 2026: Shah Rukh Khan is India's richest actor despite reported drop in wealth

Shah Rukh Khan's wealth has taken a blow but that has not affected his position as the richest actor in India. According to the Hurun India Rich List 2026, the actor's wealth has been estimated at ₹10,000 crore this year, compared to last year's ₹12,490 crore net worth.
The richest actor in India reportedly experienced a drop in his net worth. The Hurun India Rich List had estimated Shah Rukh Khan's wealth to be around ₹12,490 crore in 2025. However, this year, there is a ₹2,490 crore fall and the actor's current net worth is ₹10,000 crore.
Despite the fall, the 60-year-old Bollywood star is still ahead of industry giants like Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan. The estimated wealth accounts for Shah Rukh's earnings beyond the film industry including his business ventures, advertisements and of course, and his stake as an owner of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.
Right behind the Baadshah of Bollywood is the industry's OG superstar, Amitabh Bachchan, who sits in second place. According to the list published this year, the 83-year-old is the second-richest actor and has an estimated wealth of ₹4000 crore. Unlike SRK, he has experienced an increase in net worth, up from the estimated ₹1630 crore in 2025.
Cricket stars Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have also been featured on the list, making it in the top 10 of the Screen and Sport list.
Other big names have also featured on the list. Salman Khan has been estimated to have ₹3000 crore wealth while Hrithik Roshan has ₹2500 crore. However, although Bollywood icons Karan Johar and Juhi Chawla made it to the 2025 list, their names do not appear in the Hurun India Rich List 2026.
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