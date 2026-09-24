Hurun Rich List 2026: Shah Rukh Khan is India's richest actor despite reported drop in wealth

Shah Rukh Khan's wealth has taken a blow but that has not affected his position as the richest actor in India. According to the Hurun India Rich List 2026, the actor's wealth has been estimated at ₹10,000 crore this year, compared to last year's ₹12,490 crore net worth.

Shah Rukh Khan's net worth goes down on the Hurun India Rich List 2026

The richest actor in India reportedly experienced a drop in his net worth. The Hurun India Rich List had estimated Shah Rukh Khan's wealth to be around ₹12,490 crore in 2025. However, this year, there is a ₹2,490 crore fall and the actor's current net worth is ₹10,000 crore.