Shah Rukh Khan & Arijit Singh reunite for KING? SRK's latest hint sparks frenzy

Shah Rukh Khan, today during an AskMeAnything session on X, hinted at something exciting. When a fan asked him to release a song from KING, he had his signature, witty reply, all ready.
King Khan wrote, "Kar deta. Abhi Arijit dada ko finishing touches dene hain. He is a perfectionist takes some time rightfully," hinting that the first song of KING that will be released will probably be that of Arijit Singh's.
Back in 2017, Arijit Singh once openly praised SRK beautifully, when Zaalima from Raees was released. Arijit has shared, "SRK has romantic blood in his body. Nobody can romance like Shahrukh Khan in the whole world. Love and Respect," to which Shah Rukh replied, "Tum gaate hi aise ho pyaar khud bahar aa jaata hai (The way you sing, love just naturally comes out.)."
During the AMA session, SRK kicked-off the 100-day countdown and confirming that the film remains on track despite speculation over a possible delay. Addressing the release date, Khan said, “Not at all….Baaki bread pieces ka bhi toh socho….hum toh center ki tasty Tikki hain.”
Khan also revealed that production on ‘King’ is “nearly all done”, following reports of interruptions during filming.
He also said that though it is too early to put out any dialogue from the film, as the film releases on December 24, he shared with his fans: "Picture Abhi baaki hai, King akela kaafi hai" (There's a lot left to be revealed, a King alone is enough).
Shah Rukh, when asked what was the hardest part of shooting the film, he revealed that he suffered some injuries. “Had a few injuries while shooting, so had to start stop many times but now all broken is fixed…and nearly all done…so all good.”
One also asked about reuniting with Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji on King. “The best ever. It’s lovely always to work with my best friends,” he said.
Notably, the Siddharth Anand film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles, besides Shah Rukh Khan.