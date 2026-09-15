Shah Rukh Khan & Arijit Singh reunite for KING? SRK's latest hint sparks frenzy

Back in 2017, Arijit Singh once openly praised SRK beautifully, when Zaalima from Raees was released. Arijit has shared, "SRK has romantic blood in his body. Nobody can romance like Shahrukh Khan in the whole world. Love and Respect," to which Shah Rukh replied, "Tum gaate hi aise ho pyaar khud bahar aa jaata hai (The way you sing, love just naturally comes out.)."

All about SRK's most-anticipated project for the year, KING!

During the AMA session, SRK kicked-off the 100-day countdown and confirming that the film remains on track despite speculation over a possible delay. Addressing the release date, Khan said, “Not at all….Baaki bread pieces ka bhi toh socho….hum toh center ki tasty Tikki hain.”

Khan also revealed that production on ‘King’ is “nearly all done”, following reports of interruptions during filming.

He also said that though it is too early to put out any dialogue from the film, as the film releases on December 24, he shared with his fans: "Picture Abhi baaki hai, King akela kaafi hai" (There's a lot left to be revealed, a King alone is enough).