Shah Rukh Khan spotted vacationing in London with family

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying a family getaway in London. He was spotted in the city with his wife Gauri Khan and all three children, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan. The pictures of the family quickly went viral on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan spotted in London with family

Shah Rukh Khan and his family were taking a walk on the streets of London and pictures from their family trip are all over social media. The actor along with wife Gauri Khan and their daughter Suhana Khan and sons Aryan and AbRam Khan were spotted in a relaxed mood.