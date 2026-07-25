Shah Rukh Khan spotted vacationing in London with family

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying a family getaway in London. He was spotted in the city with his wife Gauri Khan and all three children, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan. The pictures of the family quickly went viral on social media.
Shah Rukh Khan and his family were taking a walk on the streets of London and pictures from their family trip are all over social media. The actor along with wife Gauri Khan and their daughter Suhana Khan and sons Aryan and AbRam Khan were spotted in a relaxed mood.
All of them wore lightweight outfits as seen in the pictures. However, while their viral pictures have garnered affection from fans, some internet users have questioned his silence amidst the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) student protests in India when most of his other colleagues have spoken up.
Some people on the internet asked him to visit Jantar Mantar, the protest site in Delhi instead while other called him out for his silence. One person wrote, "Loved SRK A LOT but he is spineless. Unfollowed". "His fans will defend: bro he is in London, he may not be knowing what is going on in this country", another comment read.
Certain Shah Rukh Khan fans also came out in support of the actor, recalling the times the actor had made a statement supporting the country but was met with backlash.
As debates rage on, the Bollywood star must be looking forward to his upcoming projects. Currently, he is working on King, alongside Deepika Padukone. His daughter, Suhana will also be featuring in this movie. The stellar cast also includes Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Jaideep Ahlawat and will be directed by Siddharth Anand. The action film is slated for a Christmas 2026 release.