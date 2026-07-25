Shabana Azmi diagnosed with swine flu, misses protest after doctors advise complete bed rest

The couplet reflects on the cost of speaking the truth. It acknowledges that standing for truth may lead to persecution or even death (“the gallows and the noose”), but then asks a deeper question: What happens after that? Depending on interpretation, it can suggest that truth outlives oppression, that martyrdom is not the end, or that those who wield punishment cannot ultimately silence the truth.”

In the second post, she wrote, ‘Climbing up with the help of young colleagues to the protest site at #Jantar Mantar to demand reforms within our educational system and an overhaul of the entire system. Allocate 6 percent of GDP to education, public health and women’s empowerment to measure the success of our country.”

During one of the protest gatherings, Shabana also fell ill and was seen being escorted to an emergency medical centre after her health deteriorated. Despite feeling unwell, she continued to show her support for the cause.