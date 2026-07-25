The Mask director Chuck Russell dies at 74

Chuck Russell, the writer-director of films including The Mask, The Scorpion King and A Nightmare on Elm Street 3, passed away suddenly. He was 74. An official cause of death has not yet been disclosed, and his family has reportedly travelled to California to find out more. Local fire services were reportedly called to the property following a complaint of an unconscious male. Russell's wife of nearly 19 years, actress Ania Zeyne, confirmed his death Friday. Russell is survived by his wife, three children (Logan, Riley, and Carlyn), and his sister Anne.
Born Charles Raymond Russell in Park Ridge, Illinois, Chuck got his start far from the director’s chair, working with the stunt coordination outfit Stunts Unlimited after graduating from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. It was on the set of Hell Night that he first crossed paths with Frank Darabont, a collaboration that would help shape his early career. He went on to co-write the 1984 dream-hopping thriller Dreamscape.
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, which Chuck directed for the first time in 1987, is considered by many to be one of the best films in the series and a breakthrough performance for a young Patricia Arquette alongside Robert Englund's Freddy Krueger. His 1988 adaptation of The Blob is still renowned for its creative, horrifying practical effects.
His biggest commercial triumph came in 1994 with The Mask, the Jim Carrey comedy that launched the comedian into a cinematic star and teamed him with Cameron Diaz in her film debut. Russell collaborated closely with Industrial Light & Magic on the film's innovative effects work, which helped define studio filmmaking in the 1990s by fusing early digital technique with cartoonish physicality.
Chuck directed the Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer action vehicle Eraser, the supernatural thriller Bless the Child, and The Scorpion King with Dwayne Johnson. He returned in 2016 with I Am Wrath, starring John Travolta. He again reteamed with John alongside Bruce Willis for 2022's Paradise City. His final film was a 2024 reimagining of Witchboard.
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