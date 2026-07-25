The Mask director Chuck Russell dies at 74

Chuck Russell, the writer-director of films including The Mask, The Scorpion King and A Nightmare on Elm Street 3, passed away suddenly. He was 74. An official cause of death has not yet been disclosed, and his family has reportedly travelled to California to find out more. Local fire services were reportedly called to the property following a complaint of an unconscious male. Russell's wife of nearly 19 years, actress Ania Zeyne, confirmed his death Friday. Russell is survived by his wife, three children (Logan, Riley, and Carlyn), and his sister Anne.

From Freddy Krueger to Stanley Ipkiss, Chuck Russell created unforgettable cinematic worlds

Born Charles Raymond Russell in Park Ridge, Illinois, Chuck got his start far from the director’s chair, working with the stunt coordination outfit Stunts Unlimited after graduating from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. It was on the set of Hell Night that he first crossed paths with Frank Darabont, a collaboration that would help shape his early career. He went on to co-write the 1984 dream-hopping thriller Dreamscape.