Johnny Depp shocks fans with new avatar as Ebenezer Scrooge at Comic-Con

The 63-year-old made an appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday dressed as Scrooge, wearing the costume complete with an overcoat and top hat and also carried a cane. Johnny could barely be recognised in this avatar and fans were pleasantly surprised to see him.

In the first ever promotion of the film, the actor interacted with fans at the event while he was in his character and said, "Do you have jobs? It seems as though you have so much spare time. Why are you here?...I can only say you're all very, very strange people. Humbug!". Fans erupted in cheers as they recorded him on camera.