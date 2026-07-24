Johnny Depp shocks fans with new avatar as Ebenezer Scrooge at Comic-Con

Johnny Depp is returning to Hollywood after an eight year hiatus and will play Ebenezer Scrooge in Paramount Pictures' upcoming film, Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol. Following the announcement, he stunned fans with his new avatar as Scrooge at the San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.
Actor Johnny Depp will play the lead role, Ebenezer Scrooge in the Ti West directed movie, Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol that is scheduled to release on November 13, 2026.
The 63-year-old made an appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday dressed as Scrooge, wearing the costume complete with an overcoat and top hat and also carried a cane. Johnny could barely be recognised in this avatar and fans were pleasantly surprised to see him.
In the first ever promotion of the film, the actor interacted with fans at the event while he was in his character and said, "Do you have jobs? It seems as though you have so much spare time. Why are you here?...I can only say you're all very, very strange people. Humbug!". Fans erupted in cheers as they recorded him on camera.
The trailer of Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol also released on Thursday, receiving lot of praise from fans as Johnny Depp prepares to return as the iconic Charles Dickens character. "Finally something festive I can look forward to. Thanks Mr Depp", one comment under the trailer read. "This story has been told WAY to many times, but when it's Johnny Depp I at least get curious", said another fan. Another fan wrote, "Johnny Depp man. Dude can act. Can't wait to see this".
Besides Johnny, the Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol cast also includes Ian McKellen, Daisy Ridley, Sam Claflin and Rupert Grint.