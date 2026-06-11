Doctor Who future uncertain as BBC scraps Christmas special and showrunner exits

The galaxy-hopping hero of Doctor Who has survived many narrow escapes and reinventions over more than six decades.

Is time finally up for the BBC science fiction series that has entertained generations of fans?

The British broadcaster has cancelled a Christmas special previously announced for later this year, and showrunner Russell T. Davies has confirmed his exit.

Davies had been due to write the Christmas episode, announced when the last season ended in May 2025.William Hartnell as the First Doctor from television series Doctor Who