Johnny Depp to play Ebenezer Scrooge in Christmas Carol remake

To complicate matters further, director Robert Eggers, known for Nosferatu, is working on his adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel, A Christmas Carol in collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures, where legendary actor Willem Dafoe is supposed to play Scrooge. This casting, if true, will put him in direct competition with Johnny Depp.

If Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol goes ahead, it will mark Johnny Depp's return to a major studio house since 2018 when he worked on Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Johnny Depp had been involved in an ugly defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife and actor, Amber Heard in front of the entire world, and had not returned to the movie theatres since. He is gradually coming into the spotlight, trying to put the past behind him.

Currently, Johnny Depp is working on a film alongside Penélope Cruz for a Lionsgate thriller, Day Drinker. The movie is supposed to be released sometime in 2026. Johnny is also working on a graphic novel along with Ridley Scott, where he is busy creating a character called Hyde.

Johnny Depp had won the hearts of fans and critics alike as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. There are rumours that he may reprise the role in the sixth movie, according to producer Jerry Bruckheimer.