Will Johnny Depp reprise the role of Jack Sparrow? Makers break the silence!

When you talk of Johnny Depp, you cannot not mention some of his memorable performances like Willy Wonka, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Edward Scissorhands, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and of course, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. After Depp was embroiled in legal trials with his ex-partner Amber Heard, there were talks that he would not be returning as Captain Jack Sparrow.
More than anything, this disheartened the fans of the franchise. However, as per latest reports, there is a ray of hope that Depp might return as the lead in the next Pirates movie. And this comes straight from the makers’ mouth.
The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is incomplete without the contribution of the eccentric Captain Jack Sparrow essayed by Johnny Depp. For 14 years, from 2003 – 2017, Depp was a part of all the Pirates Franchise. With time, his role catapulted to a cult icon and pop-culture favourite that is often talked about, even today. However, there were reports that he might not come back to the franchise following the aftermath of his trials with Amber Heard. But now the makers themselves have opened up about the chance of Depp returning to the movie.
Producer Jerry Bruckheimer is already in discussions with Depp for the next movie in the series. He says, “If he [ Depp] likes the way the part's written, I think he would do it. It's all about what's on the page, as we all know... We are still working on a screenplay. We want to make it. We just have to get the right screenplay. We haven't quite gotten there yet, but we're close.”
Interestingly, though not much is known about the upcoming movie, Bruckheimer states, “It's a reboot, but if it were up to me, he would be in it. I love him. He's a good friend. He's an amazing artist, and he has a unique look. He created Captain Jack. That was not on the page; that was him doing a little Pepe Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow.”
The upcoming movie in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is in its initial stages, and further details will be revealed slowly. On the work front, Depp has since the last few years taking on independent projects outside Hollywood. He is also said to be filming Day Drinker.
