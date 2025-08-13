Will Johnny Depp reprise the role of Jack Sparrow? Makers break the silence!

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is incomplete without the contribution of the eccentric Captain Jack Sparrow essayed by Johnny Depp. For 14 years, from 2003 – 2017, Depp was a part of all the Pirates Franchise. With time, his role catapulted to a cult icon and pop-culture favourite that is often talked about, even today. However, there were reports that he might not come back to the franchise following the aftermath of his trials with Amber Heard. But now the makers themselves have opened up about the chance of Depp returning to the movie.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer is already in discussions with Depp for the next movie in the series. He says, “If he [ Depp] likes the way the part's written, I think he would do it. It's all about what's on the page, as we all know... We are still working on a screenplay. We want to make it. We just have to get the right screenplay. We haven't quite gotten there yet, but we're close.”