Angelina Jolie, Doug Liman reunite for spy thriller The Initiative

Producers Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum, who previously worked with Angelina on the Maleficent films, will produce The Initiative. The film is described as “Training Day set in the world of spycraft” and is expected to begin production in early 2026.

Angelina, known for action hits like Salt and The Tourist, has recently worked on a range of films from the Marvel movie Eternals to the biopic Maria.

Doug, on the other hand, had a successful year in 2024 with the release of two major films: Roadhouse, which became one of the biggest hits ever on Amazon MGM, and The Instigators, available on Apple TV+. This marks another high-profile collaboration with Universal after having worked with the studio on multiple projects. He kicked off the iconic Bourne franchise in 2002 with The Bourne Identity, and most recently teamed up with Universal for the 2017 Tom Cruise-led thriller American Made.