Thai artist Rirkrit Tiravanija on art that lives in people, not in galleries

Passing the torch

As a mentor for over two decades, Thai artist Rirkrit Tiravanija guides young artists to hone their craft and think critically about the role of art today, careful not to impose his own 1990s mindset. He doesn’t “teach,” but “show them the road I went down… It’s also about the way one thinks, about how you find your way,” he says. “I don’t tell them what their work should look like. I ask them to think about why they’re making it, and for whom.”

One of Tiravanija’s most unconventional teaching projects began as a provocation: a “secret” exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. He asked students to create a one-inch-by-one-inch artwork and display it beside existing pieces without permission—“their first museum show”. “The institution always has its fear. And how do you deal with those fears? How do you find your way to get under their skin and behind their walls? That’s the first lesson,” he explains. “It’s legal — we’re not taking things away, we’re putting things in. Then I ask them to watch how people react.” Sometimes, they even add a price tag.

At the talk, Tiravanija expressed concern that the way we encounter art today, filtered through the rapid scroll of social media, has eroded our ability to describe and discuss it. He notes students who eagerly visit galleries and proclaim a show “great” yet cannot recall the artist’s name or articulate what they saw. For him, this signals a loss of language, a dependence on the internet over direct observation and reflection.

In a time when content is consumed faster than it can be processed, he urges young artists to pause, rely on memory, and describe their experiences before turning them into objects or posts. “Sometimes, the most sustainable act isn’t making something new, but telling the story well,” he says, adding that the real framework for making is creating conditions where others can act, rather than dictating the outcome.

This article is written by Adithi Reena Ajith