Fake AI-generated Marina Lysaro orca attack video gains traction

A TikTok video of 23-year old marine trainer Marina Lysaro being “attacked and killed” by an orca at Pacific Blue Marine Park has gone viral. This comes shortly after another such video of a fictitious woman named Jessica Radcliffe, also said to be a marine trainer, was widely circulated but was found to be untrue.

“Sad news. The TERRIFYING Last Moments of Orca Trainer Marina Lysaro. It’s a tragic reminder that wild animals belong in the wild. We need to respect their space for everyone’s safety. Rest in peace to her. Let’s all drop a ‘Rest in Peace’ for her in the comments,” the caption of the viral video said.

In pictures, Marina is seen sitting on the edge of the pool and touching her nose with that of the orca and in another, the orca attacks her and her blood and flesh dangles all over the animal and in water.

While many expressed sadness and horror at the event, others worried that it may have been AI-generated, as proven later.

"“Look at the kids falling and disappearing as they run down the steps. Sooooo AI," one said.

"Marina Lysaro has been a trainer of Orca since 'calves". They became bestfriend with different shows, but unfornately "wild is wild' according to folks..Later they realized that their nature is different until life became a mess," one posted on Instagram.