Google shades Apple's AI Siri delays to promote Pixel 10 launch

Apple's AI Siri features are experiencing delays, so what better way to market Pixel 10 launch than by taking a jibe at Apple? That's exactly what Google did.

“If you buy a new phone because of a feature that’s coming soon, but it’s been coming soon for a full year, you could change your definition of soon. Or you could just change your phone.”

Google announces Pixel 10 launch with the tagline: “Ask more of your phone.”

Google is expected to launch four models, namely the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. In addition to the phones, the company may launch Pixel Watch 4 and next-gen Pixel Buds 2a.

Both design and camera setup will see changes in Pixel 10.

Google is likely dropping the Peony, Wintergreen and Porcelain shades from the Pixel 9 series. Users will get new colours such as Indigo, Frost, and Limoncello instead and Obsidian will be the only shade to carry over.

For the first time, the standard Pixel 10 will feature a triple-camera setup, comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens. This was a configuration previously exclusive to the Pro models. While the signature camera bar design remains largely unchanged, the glass covering it has been enlarged.

The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are expected to run on Google’s new Tensor G5 chip, built using TSMC’s advanced 3nm process. Both models are likely to retain last year’s display sizes of 6.3 inches for the Pro and 6.8 inches for the Pro XL.