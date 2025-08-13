'Shrek 5' release date postponed to June 2027

Universal and DreamWorks Animation have postponed the release date of Shrek 5 from December 23, 2026, to June 30, 2027. However, as per reports, the studio has not provided any reason for the delay. The production studio has had massive successes with movies released during summer, such as the Despicable Me franchise, How to Train Your Dragon and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. This has been speculated to be the reason for the postponement, according to reports.
With the new release date, Shrek 5 will open less than a week after Sony's animated movie Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Subsequently, Universal has reportedly shifted the premiere of Illumination's Untitled Event Film to April 16, 2027, instead of its original late June date.
‘Shrek 5’ to return 26 years after original movie
Shrek 5 will debut on the big screen after the original 2001 animated hit, the first of the franchise. According to reports, following the theatrical release, Shrek had quickly won over the audience, generating nearly 500 million USD globally. It was also the first-ever recipient for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.
The original film was followed by three sequels: 2004's Shrek 2, 2007's Shrek the Third, and 2010's Shrek Forever After. These installments were followed by two '
Puss in Boots spinoffs
Shrek 5 will see Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz return in their signature roles as Shrek, Donkey and Fiona respectively. In an exciting turn of events, Zendaya will be joining the cast for the Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn-directed film.
