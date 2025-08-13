'Shrek 5' release date postponed to June 2027

‘Shrek 5’ to return 26 years after original movie

Shrek 5 will debut on the big screen after the original 2001 animated hit, the first of the franchise. According to reports, following the theatrical release, Shrek had quickly won over the audience, generating nearly 500 million USD globally. It was also the first-ever recipient for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

The original film was followed by three sequels: 2004's Shrek 2, 2007's Shrek the Third, and 2010's Shrek Forever After. These installments were followed by two '

Puss in Boots spinoffs

Shrek 5 will see Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz return in their signature roles as Shrek, Donkey and Fiona respectively. In an exciting turn of events, Zendaya will be joining the cast for the Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn-directed film.