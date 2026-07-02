Shah Rukh Khan unveils LA Knight Riders Cricket Ground, eyes 2028 Olympics

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan officially opened a new chapter in American cricket this week, unveiling the Knight Riders Cricket Ground at the Fairplex in Pomona, California. The venue will serve as the home of the Los Angeles Knight Riders and is being positioned as a key stop on cricket’s road back to the Olympic stage in 2028.

SRK opens Knight Riders Cricket Ground as LA eyes Olympics 2028

King Khan, who co-owns the franchise through his Knight Riders Group (KRG), broke ground on the roughly 10-acre site in January and watched it come to life over the following months. The stadium opened its doors to Southern California fans on July 1, with the team celebrating the occasion with a traditional pooja ceremony on the pitch before taking the field for their inaugural home match of the 2026 Major League Cricket (MLC) season against the Washington Freedom.