Shah Rukh Khan unveils LA Knight Riders Cricket Ground, eyes 2028 Olympics

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan officially opened a new chapter in American cricket this week, unveiling the Knight Riders Cricket Ground at the Fairplex in Pomona, California. The venue will serve as the home of the Los Angeles Knight Riders and is being positioned as a key stop on cricket’s road back to the Olympic stage in 2028.
King Khan, who co-owns the franchise through his Knight Riders Group (KRG), broke ground on the roughly 10-acre site in January and watched it come to life over the following months. The stadium opened its doors to Southern California fans on July 1, with the team celebrating the occasion with a traditional pooja ceremony on the pitch before taking the field for their inaugural home match of the 2026 Major League Cricket (MLC) season against the Washington Freedom.
Sharing a video on social media, Shah Rukh said, What started as a dream… turns into reality today. Welcoming you all to the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA. A place built not just for sports but also entertainment and for families… and memories that last forever. Special thanks to Jaybhai who has been too kind through this journey @JayShah, & @ICC and @Sanjog_G for being so supportive. This is for LA, for cricket fans across the globe, and for the Knight Riders family. Believe in Purple and Gold. Welcome to the home of @LA_KnightRiders”.
Cricket is set to return to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028, its first appearance at the Games since 1900. With the sport’s global governing bodies working to build infrastructure and fan interest ahead of that milestone, a dedicated, professionally built venue in the LA market is seen as a meaningful step — both for MLC’s own growth and for cricket’s Olympic ambitions.
While official Olympic venue assignments for 2028 are still being finalised, the Knight Riders Cricket Ground’s location and scale have fuelled expectations that it could play a role when cricket makes its Olympic comeback.
The ground will function as the everyday home of the Los Angeles Knight Riders through the rest of the MLC season, giving the franchise a permanent base after previously sharing venues during past campaigns. As Los Angeles prepares to welcome the world for the 2028 Games, cricket’s foothold in the city just got a little more permanent.
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