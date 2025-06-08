‘Shah Rukh Khan and I instantly clicked’: Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos on his bond with the Bollywood superstar

Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos recently spoke about his friendly rapport with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan during an interview.
Ted shared how SRK was among the first celebrities he met upon arriving in India ahead of Netflix’s Indian debut with Sacred Games in 2018.
Recalling their first meeting, Ted said, “Soon after coming to India, I met Shah Rukh Khan. He graciously hosted a dinner for me, and we immediately got along.
Since then, I’ve returned with my wife, and we’ve enjoyed some great times together. We’ve also caught up in Los Angeles while his son was studying there. Dining with him in India is a very different experience than dining with him in LA.”
Fans of SRK can also look forward to his son Aryan Khan’s upcoming Netflix project, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*.
On Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Heeramandi
In the same interview, Ted also praised filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his ambitious 2024 series Heeramandi.
“Working on Heeramandi was one of the most creatively exciting projects I’ve done in India,” he said.
“Bhansali came to us with this enormous vision, almost like a dare. I think he expected us to say no. But when we agreed, it turned into a very complex production. It’s rare to see a cinema legend take on a TV series, and this one was on a truly grand scale.”
Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming projects
On the film front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki (2023). He’s now filming King with director Siddharth Anand, co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.