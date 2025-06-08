‘Shah Rukh Khan and I instantly clicked’: Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos on his bond with the Bollywood superstar

Recalling their first meeting, Ted said, “Soon after coming to India, I met Shah Rukh Khan. He graciously hosted a dinner for me, and we immediately got along.

Since then, I’ve returned with my wife, and we’ve enjoyed some great times together. We’ve also caught up in Los Angeles while his son was studying there. Dining with him in India is a very different experience than dining with him in LA.”

Fans of SRK can also look forward to his son Aryan Khan’s upcoming Netflix project, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*.